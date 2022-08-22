Ashley Douglas Noon Cooking Segment: Anytime protein bowl

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Ashley Douglas joined the WCTV cooking segment at noon to show her “Anytime Protein Bowl” recipe, inspired by Cooking Healthy With Ashley and Herschel Holloway’s fitness program, owner of Anytime Fitness.

6615 Mahan Dr, Tallahassee, FL 32308

Ingredients

4 boneless skinless chicken thighs

1 cup of jasmin rice

2 cups of fresh chopped broccoli

1/2 of a lemon

1/2 of a orange

2 tbsp of honey

1/2 tsp of ground ginger powder

1/2 tsp ground cinnamon powder

1/2 tsp black pepper

1/2 tbsp pink salt

1/2 tbsp garlic powder

1/2 tbsp onion powder

1/2 cup of diced celery

1/2 cup of diced red onion

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp parsley flakes

Sriracha hot chilli sauce (optional)

Instructions

Clean chicken thighs with water and lemon juice. Pat them dry with a paper towel then add juice from 1/2 of orange, honey, onion powder, garlic powder, pink salt, black pepper, parsley flakes, ground cinnamon and ground ginger powder. Into a large pan over medium to high heat add olive oil and chicken thighs.

Sear on one side for 5 minutes. Flip chicken over and allow to simmer for 10 minutes. Flip chicken over again and finish cooking for an additional 5 minutes. Take chicken thighs out of the pan then add diced red onions and diced celery into the pan with drippings from the chicken. Cook for 5 to 7 minutes then set it aside.

Into a separate pot add 2 cups of water and bring to a boil. Add 1 cup of Jasmin rice then simmer for 18 to 20 minutes while covered. Into a separate pot, add 3 cups of water and 2 cups of fresh chopped broccoli. Simmer over medium to high heat for 10 minutes.

Into a serving bowl add rice, diced red onions/celery, broccoli and top it with diced chicken thighs. For extra flavor add Sriracha on top and enjoy!

