UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled, child found safe

Authorities are searching for a nearly 2-year-old girl who was abducted Sunday afternoon in...
Authorities are searching for a nearly 2-year-old girl who was abducted Sunday afternoon in Thomas County.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE: Authorities canceled an Amber Alert less than an hour after issuing the bulletin Sunday night. The child has been found safe, and the suspect is in custody, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

-----------------------------------

ORIGINAL STORY:

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office issued an Amber Alert late Sunday night after a 1-year-old was abducted earlier in the day.

Aurora Mobley-Miller was abducted by 50-year-old Felecia Elaine Horne in Thomasville, according to a bulletin. They are believed to be traveling in a 2004 Gray Toyota Camry with Florida Tag DFF2048.

The abduction occurred on the 4600 Block of Countyline Rd around 4 p.m.

Authorities say the last phone ping of the suspect was around 7 p.m. in the Camilla area.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call 911 or the TCSO at 229-226-2101.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV for the latest.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sky Sanctuary Rescue took in 55 of the dogs to receive the medical care they needed, with plans...
150 healthy, happy dogs found living with homeless family in Arizona desert
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Tallahassee man commits suicide in a rest area on I-10
FSU Police arrested Todd Peak of Crawfordville on Friday. He is charged with grand theft of...
Some comic books found, FSU Strozier Library theft case takes surprising turn
Quincy Police are investigating a homicide following an early morning shooting.
Quincy PD investigating homicide after early morning shooting
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Woman seriously injured in overnight shooting at Tallahassee gas station

Latest News

Another rainy week ahead, wtih coverage sticking around 60-70% through Friday.
Josh’s First Alert Evening Forecast - Sunday, August 21
Quincy Police are investigating a homicide following an early morning shooting.
Quincy PD investigating homicide after early morning shooting
Rain chances will be higher as the new work week begins. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the...
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Sunday, Aug. 21
Charles Roop goes over some of the tech headlines for the week between Aug. 15 and Aug. 21, 2022.
ROOP 20220821 WGMS TECH SEGMENT