UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled, child found safe

UPDATE: Authorities canceled an Amber Alert less than an hour after issuing the bulletin Sunday night. The child has been found safe, and the suspect is in custody, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office issued an Amber Alert late Sunday night after a 1-year-old was abducted earlier in the day.

Aurora Mobley-Miller was abducted by 50-year-old Felecia Elaine Horne in Thomasville, according to a bulletin. They are believed to be traveling in a 2004 Gray Toyota Camry with Florida Tag DFF2048.

The abduction occurred on the 4600 Block of Countyline Rd around 4 p.m.

Authorities say the last phone ping of the suspect was around 7 p.m. in the Camilla area.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call 911 or the TCSO at 229-226-2101.

