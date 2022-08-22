Bainbridge high schooler hit by car while crossing street

By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A Bainbridge high schooler was struck by a car while walking across a street, according to Bainbridge Public Safety.

It happened on a road beside Bainbridge Middle School around 3:30 p.m. on Monday.

The student was taken to Bainbridge Memorial Hospital for treatment.

This is a developing story and we are working to learn more.

