Bainbridge high schooler hit by car while crossing street
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A Bainbridge high schooler was struck by a car while walking across a street, according to Bainbridge Public Safety.
It happened on a road beside Bainbridge Middle School around 3:30 p.m. on Monday.
The student was taken to Bainbridge Memorial Hospital for treatment.
This is a developing story and we are working to learn more.
Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.