Barbara McGarrah Noon Cooking Segment: Barb’s brittle cinnamon roll cake

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Barbara McGarrah joined the WCTV cooking segment at noon to show her “Barb’s Brittle Cinnamon Roll” Cake recipe.

Ingredients

Cake

1 ½ cup all-purpose flour

¼ tsp salt

½ cup granulated sugar

1 tsp baking powder

½ tsp baking soda

¾ cup milk

1 egg

1 tsp vanilla

4 tbsp butter, melted

Cinnamon Mix

1/4 cup brown sugar

1 tbsp flour

1 tbsp cinnamon

1/3 cup nuts (optional)

¾ cup Barb’s Brittle Bits, divided

Cream Cheese Icing

4 ounces cream cheese, softened

2 tbsp butter, softened

¾ cup powdered sugar

1 tsp vanilla

4 tbsp milk/cream

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 8x8 baking dish

2. Using a medium bowl stir together flour, sugar, salt, baking powder, and baking soda. Set aside.

3. Blend together milk, egg, vanilla, and butter.

4. Add dry ingredients to the wet ingredients and mix until the batter is creamy. Do not over-mix. Spread the batter in the baking dish.

5. Mix the butter, sugar, flour, and cinnamon. Add the nuts and ½ cup brittle bits.

6. Using a spoon and fork drop cinnamon mix over cake batter.

7. Swirl the cinnamon mix over the cake with a knife.

8. Bake for about 20 to 25 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out with few crumbs.

9. While cake is baking blend the cream cheese ingredients together until the icing is smooth.

10. Spread the icing onto slightly warm cinnamon cake.

11. Sprinkle brittle bits on top before serving.

Enjoy!

