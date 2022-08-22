Matlow, Bellamy gear up for City Commission seat election

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Incumbent City Commissioner Jeremy Matlow faces off against challenger David Bellamy as voters head to the polls Tuesday.

Matlow said his objective is to reject the status quo in City Hall and wants to continue tackling the issues of poverty, crime, protecting the environment and sound economic investments.

“We have real need for local businesses, real economic development, job creation in our community,” Matlow said. “I think our economic development dollars should be going to where there’s need, that’s Tharpe Street, Monroe street.”

Both candidates agree there needs to be more of a push for affordable housing coming out of City Hall. Bellamy said the city needs to be more involved in finding and permitting land for more affordable housing development.

Bellamy said Matlow’s vote against the funding for Blueprint and Doak Campbell Stadium improvements could have addressed key infrastructure needs like improvements to Tharpe Street and sidewalk improvements on the southside.

“I don’t think that money should have gone to FSU, I don’t think anyone that voted for Blueprint thought their money was going to go to the boosters,” Bellamy said. “A couple things though I think a better leader could have worked out a compromise. You can’t refuse to call back the president of the boosters.”

Bellamy said there needs to be more action coming from City Hall when there are citizens giving their input about what they want to see in their areas.

“We need someone who delivers results on those problems not just rhetoric,” Bellamy said. “We need someone that fixes those problems that affect our neighbors everyday.”

Matlow said there needs to be more of an investment in low income housing and more of a push to house the homeless.

“We need to put resources into the neighborhoods that have been neglected,” Matlow said. “It’s the same neighborhoods that we’ve been talking about since the 80s that still don’t have sidewalks when we’re funding new development.”

Another issue the candidates addressed was the fate of the city manager. Matlow said the city needs to move on from Reese Goad and appoint a new city manager in his place.

While Bellamy said the City Commission should continue to evaluate the work of the city manager before deciding on if a change is warranted.

Voters have until tomorrow to cast their votes for City Commission seat 3 and all other at large positions.

