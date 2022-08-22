Mike’s Evening First Alert Forecast - Monday, Aug. 22

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be the norm again for the work week and likely into next weekend. Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the details.
By Mike McCall and Charles Roop
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast for the rest of the evening Monday. Showers were moving through a few border counties in South Georgia while a batch of thunderstorms were south of Blountstown as of 5:15 p.m. Monday. These were moving east to east-southeast. The rain odds are anticipated to drop after dusk as daytime heating is lost. Lows Tuesday morning will be back into the 70s.

Rain chances will range between 60% and 80% Tuesday through Friday as mid-level disturbances riding along the southern edge of a trough of low pressure over the eastern U.S. will be one element of initiation. High atmospheric moisture content and an approaching cold front mid to late week will be other factors to increase the chance of rain this work week. High temperatures will range from the upper 80s to near 90 during the week with lows in the 70s.

It’s likely the cold front - or what’s left of it - will linger over the region this weekend into early next week. With high atmospheric moisture expected to stick around, rain chances will remain in the scattered category all weekend and Monday.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sky Sanctuary Rescue took in 55 of the dogs to receive the medical care they needed, with plans...
150 healthy, happy dogs found living with homeless family in Arizona desert
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Tallahassee man commits suicide in a rest area on I-10
Authorities are searching for a nearly 2-year-old girl who was abducted Sunday afternoon in...
UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled, child found safe
Quincy Police are investigating a homicide following an early morning shooting.
Quincy PD investigating homicide after early morning shooting
Shirley Johnson, 69, was killed when three dogs attacked her while she was walking home from...
Woman, 69, fatally mauled by 3 dogs while walking home

Latest News

Mike's Evening First Alert Forecast - Monday, Aug. 22
Mike's Evening First Alert Forecast - Monday, Aug. 22
First Alert Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has an update on the tropics for the morning of Monday,...
Rob's Tropical Thoughts - Monday, Aug. 22
Rob's First Alert Forecast - Monday, Aug. 22
Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Monday, Aug.22
Rob's First Alert Forecast - Monday, Aug. 22
Rob's First Alert Forecast - Monday, Aug. 22