Mike’s Evening First Alert Forecast - Monday, Aug. 22

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast for the rest of the evening Monday. Showers were moving through a few border counties in South Georgia while a batch of thunderstorms were south of Blountstown as of 5:15 p.m. Monday. These were moving east to east-southeast. The rain odds are anticipated to drop after dusk as daytime heating is lost. Lows Tuesday morning will be back into the 70s.

Rain chances will range between 60% and 80% Tuesday through Friday as mid-level disturbances riding along the southern edge of a trough of low pressure over the eastern U.S. will be one element of initiation. High atmospheric moisture content and an approaching cold front mid to late week will be other factors to increase the chance of rain this work week. High temperatures will range from the upper 80s to near 90 during the week with lows in the 70s.

It’s likely the cold front - or what’s left of it - will linger over the region this weekend into early next week. With high atmospheric moisture expected to stick around, rain chances will remain in the scattered category all weekend and Monday.

