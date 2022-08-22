Parents charged with murder after baby found buried in backyard

North Carolina authorities arrest a man and woman after their baby's body is found dead in their backyard. (Credit: WRAL via CNN Newsource)
By WRAL Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ERWIN, N.C. (WRAL) - A North Carolina couple is being charged with the murder of their baby after the child was found buried in a backyard.

Dustin Vandyke, 28, and Gracie Riddle, 18, are being charged with first-degree murder.

“Anytime you’re dealing with a death or homicide, it’s sad for everyone involved,” Erwin Police Chief Jonathan Johnson said.

Friday night, police in Erwin, North Carolina, got a tip about an unreported death on Moulton Spring Road.

After interviewing several people in the area, police were able to get a search warrant on the property. With the use of cadaver K-9s, they located an infant buried in the backyard.

“This person, and I’m sure there’s other people with knowledge of the incident through word of mouth or whatever, I think this person just finally got to a point where their conscious got to them and they decided they needed to talk about it and tell someone. And that’s how we initially got the report,” Johnson said.

The gender of the baby is unknown at this time and the death does not appear to be accidental.

“You just never know what somebody is going through or why somebody would do the things they do. You just have to be vigilant and report anything suspicious,” Johnson said.

Officials are waiting on autopsy results for a cause of death.

Johnson says this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sky Sanctuary Rescue took in 55 of the dogs to receive the medical care they needed, with plans...
150 healthy, happy dogs found living with homeless family in Arizona desert
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Tallahassee man commits suicide in a rest area on I-10
Quincy Police are investigating a homicide following an early morning shooting.
Quincy PD investigating homicide after early morning shooting
Authorities are searching for a nearly 2-year-old girl who was abducted Sunday afternoon in...
UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled, child found safe
Shirley Johnson, 69, was killed when three dogs attacked her while she was walking home from...
Woman, 69, fatally mauled by 3 dogs while walking home

Latest News

This combo of images provided by the Kent County, Mich., Jail. shows Barry Croft Jr., left, and...
Prosecutors urges jury to convict 2 men in Gov. Whitmer plot
Two Crawford County, Arkansas, sheriff's deputies and a Mulberry police officer have been...
3 Arkansas officers suspended after video captures beating
Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said a decision on student loans could come within the next...
Decision coming soon on student loans, Education chief says
The daughter of an influential Russian political theorist was killed in a car bombing on the...
Russia’s FSB blames Ukrainian intelligence for car bombing that killed nationalist’s daughter
Women who develop this cancer face long odds for survival.
Advanced cervical cancer on the rise, study says