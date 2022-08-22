Rob's First Alert Forecast - Monday, Aug. 22

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Rain and thunderstorm chances will be on the high side starting Monday as a very active weather pattern will be in place for much of the work week.

Rain chances will range between 50% and 70% for the work week with the highest odds on Monday. The good part will the lower daytime high temperatures as cloud coverage and rainfall will keep the highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

For now, the chance of showers and thunderstorms will be at 50% Saturday and Sunday with highs near 90.

