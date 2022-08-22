This week marks a somber milestone in Ukraine

By Madison Glaser
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 5:19 PM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -This week will mark a somber milestone in Ukraine.

It’s been nearly six months since Russia invaded the country which left it forever changed.

In part one of our series about the war in Ukraine, “Ukraine: the Human Cost” WCTV shares a unique perspective from those who made it to safety right here in Florida.

In this first story, we meet three different families who all left Ukraine under different circumstances searching for one thing in common: the chance at life.

The journey was different for everyone but the desire for safety was the same.

Anastasiia Solyanik fled in a group of 10 people.

Leo Makarov and his wife, Anna, fled with his parents and son.

As the war began in Ukraine on February 24th, several refugee families left everything behind.

A few months ago we told you about Zoya, who was crammed on a train with hundreds of others seeking safety.

“It took her almost seven weeks to get to Poland. The point was nobody knew what to expect when to expect it, and how long it would take. That’s why people went without food and water,” her daughter, Valeriya Petushkova, said.

The Solyanik family is another group fleeing despite the dangers.

For them, the decision to flee came with a different kind of weight as they sought to protect their one-year-old daughter.

“I tried to hide her in the flat but I understand it wasn’t working. I tried to cover her from shelling with my body. I tried to do everything,” refugee Anastasiia Solyanik said.

For the Makarov family, the constant barrage of airstrikes made their decision for them.

“I have a family, and I decided that I have to save their lives because it’s really scary,” refugee Leo Makarov said.

While the war brought them to Tallahassee in different ways, they all agree on one thing, they are glad they have survived the worst of the war.

“I don’t know how we survived but I think that we are lucky that we have all of our fingers,” Solyanik said.

Throughout this week, we’ll share a more in-depth look at each of their stories and how people in this area are stepping up to help overseas.

