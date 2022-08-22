Trial to begin in shooting of Gadsden County Sheriff’s Deputy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Dexter Lawson is now on trial, accused of trying to kill a Gadsden County Sheriff’s Deputy who spotted him in a stolen service truck.

The shocking shooting happened on November 16, 2021 as Deputy Chicara Hearns was pursuing a plumbing van reported stolen out of Leon County.

Jury selection began Monday morning in a Gadsden County courtroom and the trial is expected to last three days.

Gadsden County court records show Lawson is facing two counts of attempted murder, one count of grand theft motor vehicle, one count of tampering with evidence and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Court records show the defense is “pro se,” meaning Lawson is representing himself at trial.

Lawson was arrested after a chase, shooting and manhunt off Jamieson Road in Havana. Authorities say Lawson rammed the deputy’s car and opened fire.

Hearns was shot three times. The Gadsden County Sheriff says a bullet proof vest saved her life.

Hearns was released from the hospital and back home recovering five days later.

GCSO tells us Hearns is back to work now, serving as a bailiff.

It all started at a fast food restaurant on North Monroe Street when Leon County deputies say Lawson traded his bicycle for a plumbing truck that was left running in the parking lot.

The chase and shooting came just seven months after Lawson was released from prison, Florida Department of Corrections records show.

