Tallahassee man’s car stolen at gun point at W. Pensacola Goodwill

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man has his car stolen at gunpoint in the parking lot of a Tallahassee Goodwill.

Tallahassee police say it happened just before 8pm Monday outside the location on West Pensacola Street.

A man was in the parking lot when another man holding a gun approached him, took the vehicle, and then drove off.

No injuries were reported.

TPD tells us they are still searching for the suspect, identified as a black man between the ages of 29-39, and the car, which is a 2016 silver Honda Civic with a Georgia plate.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.