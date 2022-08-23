Tallahassee man’s car stolen at gun point at W. Pensacola Goodwill

Several police cruisers are outside the Goodwill on West Pensacola tonight where officers say an armed carjacking took place in the parking lot. The vehicle and suspect have not been found. No description of either from police.(Gray Stations)
By Ben Kaplan
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man has his car stolen at gunpoint in the parking lot of a Tallahassee Goodwill.

Tallahassee police say it happened just before 8pm Monday outside the location on West Pensacola Street.

A man was in the parking lot when another man holding a gun approached him, took the vehicle, and then drove off.

No injuries were reported.

TPD tells us they are still searching for the suspect, identified as a black man between the ages of 29-39, and the car, which is a 2016 silver Honda Civic with a Georgia plate.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

