Man arrested for stealing car out of Wakulla, leading police on chase

Arrested for multiple charges including stealing a vehicle.
Arrested for multiple charges including stealing a vehicle.(JCSO)
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A car chase that started south of Marianna, Fla. ended in a crash in Bay County Monday afternoon, according to the Jackon County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver allegedly was driving a white Kia sedan with a stolen tag from Wakulla County, according to JCSO. Deputies attempted a traffic stop south of Marianna at the intersection of State Road 71 and Magnolia Road around 2 p.m. Monday, but the driver fled from deputies.

The JCSO chased the vehicle into Bay County where Lindsey crashed the vehicle on the west side of State Road 231.

Robert Allen Linsey was arrested and charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding and possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, according to JCSO. He was also arrested for an outstanding warrant for violation of probation from Leon County.

More charges were pending, according to the press release.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sky Sanctuary Rescue took in 55 of the dogs to receive the medical care they needed, with plans...
150 healthy, happy dogs found living with homeless family in Arizona desert
Authorities are searching for a nearly 2-year-old girl who was abducted Sunday afternoon in...
UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled, child found safe
Quincy Police are investigating a homicide following an early morning shooting.
LATEST: Victim identified in Quincy homicide
Gadsden County deputy Chicara Hearns is in great spirits after getting shot earlier this week...
UPDATE: Gadsden County deputy testifies about day she found herself under fire
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Tallahassee man commits suicide in a rest area on I-10

Latest News

Gilbert is accused of stealing money from clients.
Marianna lawyer charged with stealing $60,000 from clients
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Tallahassee man commits suicide in a rest area on I-10
The First Credit Union near the intersection of West Tharpe and Capital Circle NW in...
First Credit Union in Tallahassee
New details are coming to light in regards to a strong-arm robbery that happened on Tuesday...
New information: Multiple victims held at gunpoint during ATM robbery in Tallahassee