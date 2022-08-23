Man arrested for stealing car out of Wakulla, leading police on chase

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A car chase that started south of Marianna, Fla. ended in a crash in Bay County Monday afternoon, according to the Jackon County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver allegedly was driving a white Kia sedan with a stolen tag from Wakulla County, according to JCSO. Deputies attempted a traffic stop south of Marianna at the intersection of State Road 71 and Magnolia Road around 2 p.m. Monday, but the driver fled from deputies.

The JCSO chased the vehicle into Bay County where Lindsey crashed the vehicle on the west side of State Road 231.

Robert Allen Linsey was arrested and charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding and possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, according to JCSO. He was also arrested for an outstanding warrant for violation of probation from Leon County.

More charges were pending, according to the press release.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.