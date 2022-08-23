Marianna lawyer charged with stealing $60,000 from clients

Gilbert is accused of stealing money from clients.
Gilbert is accused of stealing money from clients.(MPD)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIANNA, Fla (WCTV) – A former attorney is under arrest, accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from clients.

Marianna Police say LaDray Gilbert faces charges of grand theft and money laundering.

Investigators say Gilbert failed to provide settlement funds to clients of his law firm, The Gilbert Firm, P.A.

Detectives say Gilbert moved money out of a trust account for his personal benefit, stealing a total of more than $60,000 from the victims. Police say Gilbert would write checks or have checks written directly from the trust to himself.

Sometimes, multiple checks were written on the same date, totaling more than $10,000.

Police say Gilbert turned himself in at the Jackson County jail on Tuesday and is awaiting the first appearance.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sky Sanctuary Rescue took in 55 of the dogs to receive the medical care they needed, with plans...
150 healthy, happy dogs found living with homeless family in Arizona desert
Authorities are searching for a nearly 2-year-old girl who was abducted Sunday afternoon in...
UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled, child found safe
Quincy Police are investigating a homicide following an early morning shooting.
LATEST: Victim identified in Quincy homicide
Gadsden County deputy Chicara Hearns is in great spirits after getting shot earlier this week...
UPDATE: Gadsden County deputy testifies about day she found herself under fire
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Tallahassee man commits suicide in a rest area on I-10

Latest News

First Alert Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the details on the chance of scattered showers for...
Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, Aug. 23
Rob's Tropical Thoughts - Tuesday, Aug. 23
Rob's Tropical Thoughts - Tuesday, Aug. 23
First Alert Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the details on the chance of scattered showers for...
Rob's First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, Aug.23
Several police cruisers are outside the Goodwill on West Pensacola tonight where officers say...
Tallahassee man’s car stolen at gun point at W. Pensacola Goodwill