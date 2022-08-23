Marianna lawyer charged with stealing $60,000 from clients

MARIANNA, Fla (WCTV) – A former attorney is under arrest, accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from clients.

Marianna Police say LaDray Gilbert faces charges of grand theft and money laundering.

Investigators say Gilbert failed to provide settlement funds to clients of his law firm, The Gilbert Firm, P.A.

Detectives say Gilbert moved money out of a trust account for his personal benefit, stealing a total of more than $60,000 from the victims. Police say Gilbert would write checks or have checks written directly from the trust to himself.

Sometimes, multiple checks were written on the same date, totaling more than $10,000.

Police say Gilbert turned himself in at the Jackson County jail on Tuesday and is awaiting the first appearance.

