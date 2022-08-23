Massage therapist accused of inappropriately touching woman at spa, police say

Lisa Daubenhauser is charged with fourth-degree sexual assault and practicing massage therapy...
Lisa Daubenhauser is charged with fourth-degree sexual assault and practicing massage therapy without a license.(Shelton Police Department)
By Evan Sobol and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELTON, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) – A massage therapist without a license is accused of inappropriately touching a female client, according to police in Connecticut.

Police say Lisa Daubenhauser, 46, also made lewd comments toward the woman at the spa.

“During the investigation, it was discovered that Daubenhauser did not have a license to practice massage therapy,” Shelton police said.

Daubenhauser was charged with fourth-degree sexual assault and practicing massage therapy without a license. She is due in superior court on Aug. 24.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sky Sanctuary Rescue took in 55 of the dogs to receive the medical care they needed, with plans...
150 healthy, happy dogs found living with homeless family in Arizona desert
Authorities are searching for a nearly 2-year-old girl who was abducted Sunday afternoon in...
UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled, child found safe
Quincy Police are investigating a homicide following an early morning shooting.
LATEST: Victim identified in Quincy homicide
Several police cruisers are outside the Goodwill on West Pensacola tonight where officers say...
Tallahassee man’s car stolen at gun point at W. Pensacola Goodwill
Gadsden County deputy Chicara Hearns is in great spirits after getting shot earlier this week...
UPDATE: Gadsden County deputy testifies about day she found herself under fire

Latest News

The entrance to former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is shown, Monday, Aug. 8,...
More than 100 classified Trump docs recovered back in Jan.
Selling a home
Housing market sees rise in canceled contracts
Increase in canceled housing contracts
A specially appointed prosecutor said he will not pursue any charges against the Atlanta police...
Officer won’t face any charges in Rayshard Brooks shooting
Attorney General Merrick Garland with Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke for the Civil...
Former Louisville cop pleads guilty in Breonna Taylor case