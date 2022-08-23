Mike’s Evening First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, Aug. 23

By Mike McCall and Charles Roop
Aug. 23, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Showers and thunderstorms were mainly over the western and central Big Bend as of 4:40 p.m. Tuesday. Outflow boundaries from decaying storms will help to trigger additional storms through the rest of the evening. Expect storms to arrive from the west Tuesday with rain chances decreasing around dusk and afterward. Lows overnight will be back into the 70s with a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

Rain chances will stay up throughout the week as a slow-approaching cold front stalls over the region late week, a trough of low pressure aloft will linger in the eastern U.S., and high atmospheric moisture content sticks around. The odds of rain will be between 60% and 80% Wednesday through Sunday with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. The morning lows will stay in the 70s.

For now, rain chances will stay elevated next Monday and Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

