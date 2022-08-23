Officer won’t face any charges in Rayshard Brooks shooting

A specially appointed prosecutor said he will not pursue any charges against the Atlanta police...
A specially appointed prosecutor said he will not pursue any charges against the Atlanta police officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks more than two years ago. (Gray News)((Source: Gray News))
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORROW, Ga. (AP) — A specially appointed prosecutor said he will not pursue any charges against the Atlanta police officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks more than two years ago.

Pete Skandalakis announced Tuesday that he won’t pursue charges against Garrett Rolfe, the white officer who shot and killed the 27-year-old Black man in June 2020.

Skandalakis was appointed last year to take over the case after a judge allowed Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to recuse herself and her office.

Willis had cited concerns about the actions of her predecessor, Paul Howard, who announced a murder charge against Rolfe less than a week after the shooting.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sky Sanctuary Rescue took in 55 of the dogs to receive the medical care they needed, with plans...
150 healthy, happy dogs found living with homeless family in Arizona desert
Authorities are searching for a nearly 2-year-old girl who was abducted Sunday afternoon in...
UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled, child found safe
Quincy Police are investigating a homicide following an early morning shooting.
LATEST: Victim identified in Quincy homicide
Several police cruisers are outside the Goodwill on West Pensacola tonight where officers say...
Tallahassee man’s car stolen at gun point at W. Pensacola Goodwill
Gadsden County deputy Chicara Hearns is in great spirits after getting shot earlier this week...
UPDATE: Gadsden County deputy testifies about day she found herself under fire

Latest News

The entrance to former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is shown, Monday, Aug. 8,...
More than 100 classified Trump docs recovered back in Jan.
Selling a home
Housing market sees rise in canceled contracts
Increase in canceled housing contracts
Attorney General Merrick Garland with Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke for the Civil...
Former Louisville cop pleads guilty in Breonna Taylor case