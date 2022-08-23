Superyacht swallowed by the sea off coast of Italy

Take a Look: Superyacht lost to the sea; vintage Ferrari, Mantle card for auction. (CNN, ITALY COAST GUARD, HERITAGE AUCTIONS, SOTHEBY'S, WILLIAM EDGAR ARCHIVE)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
(CNN) - Questions abound after a massive,130-foot luxury vessel sank in the ocean near Italy.

The whole thing was caught on camera.

Authorities are investigating what led to the superyacht suddenly sinking nine miles off the coast.

The shocking video shows the impressive vessel slowly disappearing. It was shared by the Italian Coast Guard, who rescued nine people off it.

Local reports say rough weather conditions made a tugboat salvage of the yacht impossible.

