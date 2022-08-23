Valdosta Police make drug arrest in Tom’s Park

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Fla. (WCTV) - The Valdosta Police Department made a narcotics arrest Tuesday morning in the 1000 block of North Trop Street.

A police officer saw individuals sitting in Tom’s Park after hours around 12:30 a.m., according to Valdosta Police.

While investigating what they were doing in a closed park, the officers noticed 36-year-old Meleka Burrows of Valdosta walking away with a backpack.

When the officers approached her and checked her bag, Valdosta Police said they found baggies of alpha-PVP, pills and objects commonly used with the smoking of narcotics. Alpha-PVP is commonly known as Flakka and is similar to “bath salts,” according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

Borrow was arrested and charged with felony possession of a schedule-one drug, two counts of possession of schedule-four drugs and possession of drug-related objects.

