Woman charged after Thomas Co. child abducted

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A woman has been arrested in connection to the abduction of a 1-year-old Thomas County child.

Felecia Elaine Horne, 50, was charged in connection to the abduction.

The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office said Horne had permission to take the 1-year-old. But after going silent, the child’s parent called law enforcement.

According to the incident report, 1-year-old Aurora Mobley Miller was taken from her Ochlocknee home around 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Capt. Steve Jones said child’s parent gave Horne permission.

“She was taken with permission at 4 p.m. to go swim with this lady at a local motel,” Jones said. “I’m not aware of the relationship but obviously there had to be some for her to allow her child to leave with this lady.”

Jones said Horne met the child’s parent at a convenience store near County Line Road. And that was the last time she would see her child for hours.

After several calls and no answer from Horne, 911 was called. When law enforcement called Horne themselves, Jones said her phone was off.

“Started looking like the child had been kidnapped,” Jones said.

Around 6 p.m., that’s when the sheriff’s office got the Georgia Bureau of Investigation involved to issue what’s called a “Levi’s Call.”

To issue it, the GBI has five criteria: is the child in imminent danger; are they 17 or younger; is there enough description about the child and the child’s abductor; and the child’s name.

“Sometimes there’s a lag and it’s not because law enforcement isn’t doing what they’re supposed to do. They’re just taking the steps to make sure that’s actually what they’re dealing with,” said Christopher McKeown, GBI assistant special agent in charge.

Between 10:19-10:22 p.m., the Levis call was issued. Just mere minutes later, the sheriff’s office got a call. The car described in the alert was at a motel in Camilla. And so was Miller, who appeared to be okay.

“Anytime a red flag shows up contact us. We’re here all day and all night if something like that occurs,” Jones said.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.