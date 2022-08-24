Chopped walnut pouches recalled for containing the wrong kind of nuts

Only the Great Value Walnut Chopped 4oz. pouches with UPC 78742201344, Lot #29329 are impacted....
Only the Great Value Walnut Chopped 4oz. pouches with UPC 78742201344, Lot #29329 are impacted. They have a Best If Used By date of April 29, 2023.(FDA)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(Gray News) – A recall has been issued for Great Value Walnuts for mislabeling issues.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the recalled pouches contain pecans instead of walnuts.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to pecans run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they eat the nuts.

The FDA said there have not been any reports of illness or death associated with this recall so far.

Only the Great Value Walnut Chopped 4oz. pouches with UPC 78742201344, Lot #29329 are impacted. They have a Best If Used By date of April 29, 2023.

The nuts were sold at Walmart stores in Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Anyone who bought the mislabeled pouches can return them to the store for a full refund or throw them away.

