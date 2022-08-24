Crow leads in race to replace Jimbo Jackson on Leon Co. Commission

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hannah Crow leads the field of candidates vying to replace Jimbo Jackson in the Leon County Commission, District 2 seat.

With all precincts reporting, Crow had nearly 1500 votes, or 26% of the vote in a crowded field of seven candidates.

Christian Caban was in second with 857 votes, which would mean an advance to November. But Lynda Bell was just three votes behind Caban for the number two spot in the unofficial results Tuesday night. It’s not clear if the results could change or if there could be a recount.

The winner of the seat will serve the remaining two years of the term and face re-election in 2024. Commissioner Jackson died from COVID complications mid-way through his four-year term.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.