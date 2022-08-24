Crow leads in race to replace Jimbo Jackson on Leon Co. Commission

Leon County commissioner Jimbo Jackson says he and his wife have tested positive for coronavirus.
Leon County commissioner Jimbo Jackson says he and his wife have tested positive for coronavirus.(Leon County)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hannah Crow leads the field of candidates vying to replace Jimbo Jackson in the Leon County Commission, District 2 seat.

With all precincts reporting, Crow had nearly 1500 votes, or 26% of the vote in a crowded field of seven candidates.

Christian Caban was in second with 857 votes, which would mean an advance to November. But Lynda Bell was just three votes behind Caban for the number two spot in the unofficial results Tuesday night. It’s not clear if the results could change or if there could be a recount.

The winner of the seat will serve the remaining two years of the term and face re-election in 2024. Commissioner Jackson died from COVID complications mid-way through his four-year term.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sky Sanctuary Rescue took in 55 of the dogs to receive the medical care they needed, with plans...
150 healthy, happy dogs found living with homeless family in Arizona desert
Several police cruisers are outside the Goodwill on West Pensacola tonight where officers say...
Tallahassee man’s car stolen at gun point at W. Pensacola Goodwill
Quincy Police are investigating a homicide following an early morning shooting.
LATEST: Victim identified in Quincy homicide
Authorities are searching for a nearly 2-year-old girl who was abducted Sunday afternoon in...
UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled, child found safe
Gadsden County deputy Chicara Hearns is in great spirits after getting shot earlier this week...
UPDATE: Verdict may come Wednesday for man accused of opening fire on Gadsden deputy

Latest News

ELECTION: Leon County Commissioner Dist. 5
After almost an hour of discussion, the Leon County Commission settled on fifteen names to send...
Leon Co. Commissioner Nick Maddox to face Josh Johnson in November
For City Commission Seat 5, there are three candidates running: incumbent Dianne Williams-Cox,...
Dianne Williams-Cox re-elected to Tallahassee City Commission
The tension between city commission candidates, Jeremy Matlow and David Bellamy continues to...
Jeremy Matlow holds on to keep City Commission seat