Dailey and Dozier advance to face off for mayor in November

john dailey tallahassee mayor
john dailey tallahassee mayor(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two Tallahassee political heavyweights are poised to face off in the fall in the race for mayor of the capital city.

Incumbent John Dailey and County Commissioner Kristin Dozier took the top two spots in Tuesday’s election, topping two other candidates, Whitfield Leland III and Michael Ibrahim. With all but a few precincts reporting, Dailey and Dozier each had about 46% of the vote.

This sets up a direct clash between two politicians who have already been on the attack against one another in their campaign rhetoric and advertising.

Dozier says she was compelled to enter the race after Dailey lead an effort to direct $20 million in Blueprint funding for infrastructure repairs at FSU’s Doak Campbell football stadium. She has raised concerns about a conflict of interest and appearance of favoritism because several Seminole Boosters have donated to Mayor Dailey.

Meantime, Dailey has accused Dozier of employing “dark money” from a political action committee to launch attacks on the mayor. He has filed a complaint with the State Elections Commission claiming the PAC was not properly registered and Dozier did not properly report its spending on her behalf.

Dailey is seeking his second term as Tallahassee’s mayor. He was first elected in 2018, replacing Andrew Gillum, who launched an unsuccessful bid for Florida governor.

Dozier gave up her seat on the Leon County Commission to run for mayor.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sky Sanctuary Rescue took in 55 of the dogs to receive the medical care they needed, with plans...
150 healthy, happy dogs found living with homeless family in Arizona desert
Several police cruisers are outside the Goodwill on West Pensacola tonight where officers say...
Tallahassee man’s car stolen at gun point at W. Pensacola Goodwill
Quincy Police are investigating a homicide following an early morning shooting.
LATEST: Victim identified in Quincy homicide
Authorities are searching for a nearly 2-year-old girl who was abducted Sunday afternoon in...
UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled, child found safe
Gadsden County deputy Chicara Hearns is in great spirits after getting shot earlier this week...
UPDATE: Verdict may come Wednesday for man accused of opening fire on Gadsden deputy

Latest News

Leon County Commissioner Bill Proctor withdrew his name for consideration of a top Gadsden...
Longtime Leon Co. Commissioner Bill Proctor re-elected
Charlie Crist speaks after voting Aug. 23
Florida Democrats choose Rep. Crist to challenge DeSantis
Leon County races: Tallahassee mayor's race preview
Leon County races: Tallahassee mayor's race preview
The umbrella weather sticks around for the rest of the week and into the weekend. First Alert...
Mike's Evening First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, Aug. 23