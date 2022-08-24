Dailey and Dozier advance to face off for mayor in November

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two Tallahassee political heavyweights are poised to face off in the fall in the race for mayor of the capital city.

Incumbent John Dailey and County Commissioner Kristin Dozier took the top two spots in Tuesday’s election, topping two other candidates, Whitfield Leland III and Michael Ibrahim. With all but a few precincts reporting, Dailey and Dozier each had about 46% of the vote.

This sets up a direct clash between two politicians who have already been on the attack against one another in their campaign rhetoric and advertising.

Dozier says she was compelled to enter the race after Dailey lead an effort to direct $20 million in Blueprint funding for infrastructure repairs at FSU’s Doak Campbell football stadium. She has raised concerns about a conflict of interest and appearance of favoritism because several Seminole Boosters have donated to Mayor Dailey.

Meantime, Dailey has accused Dozier of employing “dark money” from a political action committee to launch attacks on the mayor. He has filed a complaint with the State Elections Commission claiming the PAC was not properly registered and Dozier did not properly report its spending on her behalf.

Dailey is seeking his second term as Tallahassee’s mayor. He was first elected in 2018, replacing Andrew Gillum, who launched an unsuccessful bid for Florida governor.

Dozier gave up her seat on the Leon County Commission to run for mayor.

