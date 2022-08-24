Dianne Williams-Cox re-elected to Tallahassee City Commission

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Dianne Williams-Cox will serve another term on the Tallahassee City Commission, after earning more than half the vote Tuesday, besting candidates Adner Marcelin and Shelby Green.

With all precincts reporting, Williams-Cox had 18,494 votes, or about 52%. Williams-Cox ran on her record over the past four years as Commissioner and talked about economic development in the community.

“I’ve been particularly proud of being able to be a part of monies being spent in communities that really need the uplift and need the help. Also been very proud of voting for economic development in our city and making sure that people are welcome to come to Tallahassee, and we want them to come and spend money!” Williams-Cox said during the campaign.

Adner Marcelin, a former President of the Tallahassee Branch of the NAACP, challenged Williams-Cox and was supported by her fellow commissioners Jeremy Matlow and Jack Porter. But it was not enough for him to reach a November face-off with Williams-Cox.

“We have to address poverty economics in the city because I think it ties to the crime rate here. We all know that Tallahassee is a beautiful city and it thrives when we are all safe,” Marcelin said during the campaign.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.