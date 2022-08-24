O’Keefe & DeBoles-Johnson will vie for Dozier’s seat on Leon Co. Commission

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - David O’Keefe and Paula DeBoles-Johnson are set to face off in the fall, vying to replace Kristin Dozier serving District 5 on the Leon County Commission.

Out of a four-person field, they earned the top two spots in Tuesday’s election.

Dozier is giving up her seat on the commission as she runs for Tallahassee mayor.

