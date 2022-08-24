Family of three flees to Tallahassee with one-year-old daughter

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -For millions of Ukrainians, the constant barrage of screams, bombings, and collapsing buildings have become the norm.

Every single day brings new dangers and difficulties.

The promise of a better future...has attracted more than 100-thousand Ukrainian refugees to the u.s. so far.

A few of those families are rebuilding their shattered lives in Tallahassee.

This is the story of a young couple who risked everything with their one-year-old daughter in tow.

“My husband woke me up at 5 a.m. and said this is war,” said Ukrainian refugee Anastasiia Solyanik.

February 24th was the mark of the start of the Russian invasion.

Years of intense friction in the region finally boiled over.

“Explosions and shellings are all over. There won’t be safe anywhere in our country,” Solyanik said.

For Anastasiia Solyanik and her family, there were few options as the fighting ramped up.

They made the unimaginable decision to shelter at home and wait things out.

“We’re like animals in a cage, with no possibility to escape, no possibility,” the refugee said.

Water, electricity and gas were all cut off within the first few days of the invasion, and with no medical personnel to call for help.

“You have only yourself and that’s it,” Solyanik said.

Survival was completely in their own hands.

“If someone dies, you must bury them because you have no other way. If you have no water, you have snow. we grab snow and when it melts, you drink it. there is no other way to survive,” Solyanik said.

The Solyanik’s were forced to face some of their greatest fears as they tried to keep their daughter safe.

“I was paralyzed. I tried hiding her in the flat but understood it wasn’t working. I tried to cover her from shelling with my body. I tried to do everything,” the refugee said.

They endured for a month before they were once again at a crossroads.

This time, the couple agreed to flee Mariupol and, not a day too soon.

“The next day after we escaped, three bombs got inside our building and the whole house fully burned out, fully like even if we were there at this time, we died,” the refugee said.

The family has put several months and several thousand miles behind them since that harrowing day in March.

Their focus is now on the future as they put down roots in the capital city.

I met with the Solyanik family at a mutual friend’s house, a home that’s become a safe haven for refugees just like them.

Anastasiia and her family said they’re appreciative of the opportunity to come to start a new life when so many others can not.

“We have the opportunity now to be in a safe place, breathe fresh air, to be healthy, to talk with great people, meet new acquaintances, find a job, we have the opportunity now to be people,” Solyanik said.

A chance at an American dream, a dream that may not have come by choice but an opportunity to live the dream regardless.

