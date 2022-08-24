Former Taylor Co. teacher’s aide accused of sex with students

PERRY, Fla. (WCTV) - A former teacher’s aide at a private school in Taylor County was arrested Tuesday on two charges of engaging in sexual conduct with a student.

The sheriff’s office says 42-year-old Wendy Carlton engaged in a sexual relationship with a senior student during the 2017-2018 school year. Deputies say there are allegations that she also engaged in sexual activity with at least one other student, and forwarded nude photos of herself.

WCTV has confirmed Carlton was a teacher’s aide with Point of Grace Christian School in Perry.

“Her employment with the school ended in June 2018. We cannot provide any further information on her employment or departure from our staff,” an official from the school said in an email with WCTV.

“The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office informed us of the allegations against Mrs. Carlton; we have cooperated with the investigation. Out of respect for the judicial process, we will not comment any further at this time,” the school official wrote.

Carlton was booked into the Taylor County jail and freed Wednesday on a $5,000 bond.

It’s the second time in three months WCTV has reported on an arrest involving a staffer at Point of Grace Christian School.

In June, teacher Julie Hoover, 39, was charged with soliciting sex with a student after deputies say she was exchanging text messages about sex with an 18-year-old senior at the school.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.