Jeremy Matlow holds on to keep City Commission seat

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Jeremy Matlow has emerged victorious in a heated and at times nasty battle for Tallahassee’s City Commission Seat 3. His opponent David Bellamy conceded the race Tuesday evening, with Matlow holding a lead of about 4,000 votes and all but a few precincts reporting. The race was marked by allegations of dark money, dirty campaigning, and outside influence tarnishing the candidates.

“This is exactly the victory we were looking for. For a long time, the chamber and developers have ruled our city. And the people of Tallahassee sent a clear message tonight that Tallahassee is not for sale,” Matlow told WCTV at an election night gathering with supporters on Gaines St.

As city commissioner, Matlow has clashed openly with the business establishment in Tallahassee, arguing not enough has changed in the wake of a corruption scandal surrounding former city commissioner Scott Maddox. Matlow’s criticism lead to an unprecedented censure from the Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce and comments by State Attorney Jack Campbell that Matlow needed to be voted out of office.

David Bellamy is a former police officer and an orthopedic surgeon whose mother once served on the Tallahassee City Commission. His candidacy was supported by influential groups including the police union and Grow Tallahassee, a business advocacy organization. Tuesday night, he told WCTV he was glad he ran.

“I met a lot of great people that I wouldn’t have otherwise met. It was a great experience,” Bellamy said.

Bellamy called on Matlow to reach out to those he disagrees with. “If he could focus on building bridges and compromise, I think a lot of his ideas are in the right place,” he said of Matlow.

The campaign has been marked by big spending and negative attacks by both sides. In the final weeks, Bellamy issued a cease and desist letter, accusing Matlow of running a false ad alleging Bellamy was a secret Republican who voted for Donald Trump.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.