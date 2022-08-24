Leon Co. Commissioner Nick Maddox to face Josh Johnson in November

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Incumbent Nick Maddox will face Josh Johnson in November as he seeks another term as Leon County Commissioner.

With all but a few precincts reporting, Maddox had won about 43% of the vote. Johnson was at 30%, with Rudy Ferguson, Sr. at about 16%, and Dominique Zumbo just under 10%.

Maddox is seeking his fourth term on the county commission, after he was first elected in 2010. Maddox says he has committed his time in office to focusing on building up Tallahassee’s youth, bringing in new businesses, and growing local businesses.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.