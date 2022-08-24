Leon Co. Commissioner Rick Minor set to win re-election

Photo credit- Bob Howard
Photo credit- Bob Howard(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Rick Minor is set to win a second term on the Leon County Commission, garnering well over half the votes Tuesday against candidates Joey Lamar and Damon Victor.

Minor says his focus is on reducing crime, growing the economy by helping businesses bring quality jobs to District 3, protecting the environment, and ensuring that our local government performs at the highest ethical standards.

Minor changed his vote on the controversial funding of Doak Campbell stadium renovations with Blueprint money, moving from support to voting against the plan.

He has lead development of a citizens task force on cleaning up the North Monroe corridor in his district.

Rick Minor was first elected Leon County Commissioner in 2018.

