Leon County Health now offering monkeypox vaccine

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Health in Leon County is now offering doses of the monkeypox vaccine to people in high-risk groups.

Those at high risk for infection include people who have been exposed to monkeypox, men who have sex with men who are also positive for HIV or had a recent diagnosis of a sexually transmitted infection, or health and laboratory workers who may come in close contact with the virus.

The Department’s Epidemiology Division is directly contacting those high risk patients and they are being offered appointments to receive the vaccine.

The Florida Department of Health says monkeypox vaccine supply remains limited. The federal government is determining the allocation for each state, and as of August 16, Florida has received a little less than 65,000 doses.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.