Local college students react to Biden’s loan forgiveness plan

President Joe Biden announced student loan relief on Wednesday.
President Joe Biden announced student loan relief on Wednesday.(MGN)
By Savannah Kelley
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - President Biden has announced he will cancel up to $10,000 in federal student debt for most borrowers.

He’s also extending the payment pause on most loans through the end of this year.

This will impact millions of Americans, and tens of thousands of current or former students at Tallahassee universities.

“It’s a big weight off of my chest,” FSU student Naya Cortelyou said.

“A weight lifted off my shoulders just a little bit,” FAMU student Jordyn Clark said.

This announcement has brought a sigh of relief for many local college students.

For others, it’s only a drop in the bucket.

“It’s not gonna do nothing,” Devante Jumper, a grad student at FAMU, said.

Jumper currently has about $100,000 in student loans.

$10,000 in relief still leaves him with a crushing amount of debt.

“I mean, that’s 10%,” Jumper said. “That’s not really nothing. I’m still gonna owe $90,000.”

William Hudson Jr., VP for FAMU student affairs, said he’s happy to see President Biden taking steps to address the student debt crisis.

“I think this is a good step in the right direction,” Hudson said. “But we still have a long way to go.”

Hudson said he’s seen firsthand how lingering debt can make it difficult for students to begin their postgrad lives.

“It really impacts them being able to start their futures, purchase housing and build wealth,” he said.

Although many students wish they were getting more, they said they’re grateful for any help they can get.

“It’s a start,” Clark said. “Anything helps.”

The debt forgiveness only applies to those earning less than $125,000 per year.

Those who received Pell Grants in college are eligible to receive up to $20,000 in loan forgiveness.

