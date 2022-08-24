Longtime Leon Co. Commissioner Bill Proctor re-elected

By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Bill Proctor has won another term on the Leon County Commission, taking nearly 60% of the vote and defeating candidates Donna Cotterell and Terrance Barber in Tuesday’s election.

“Very very grateful to the citizens of Leon County for again affirming their belief in my capacity to serve,” Proctor told WCTV Tuesday evening from his election night watch party at The Moon.

“I’ve dedicated tonight’s victory to my father, who passed last year in the spring,” Proctor said.

Proctor says his priorities are affordable housing, quality healthcare, education, and economic development.

Recently, he has been focused on building up the 32304 area code, the poorest in the state. Proctor also successfully pushed through a plan to raise the pay for all Leon County employees to $15 per hour. And he has called for a reduced inmate population at the Leon County Jail.

Proctor has been a Leon County Commissioner since 1996, and served as chair of the commission in 2006 and 2015.

