President Biden announces student loan forgiveness plan

(Jeff Chiu | AP)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden has announced his long-awaited plan to deliver on his campaign promise to provide $10,000 in student debt cancellation for millions of Americans - and up to $10,000 more for those with the greatest financial need.

Biden announced Wednesday that borrowers who earn less than $125,000 a year, or families earning less than $250,000, would be eligible for the $10,000 loan forgiveness.

For recipients of Pell Grants, which are reserved for undergraduates with the most significant financial need, the federal government would cancel up to an additional $10,000 in federal loan debt.

Biden is also extending a pause on federal student loan payments through the end of 2022.

Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall is here with the local forecast and a quick check of the tropics.
Mike's Evening First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, Aug. 24
