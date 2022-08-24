Race for second place in Leon County Commission contest set to go to a recount

(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Only 10 votes separate the two candidates vying for second place in the election for Leon County Commission, District 2, which will trigger an automatic machine recount, according to Elections Supervisor Mark Earley.

With all precincts reporting, Christian Caban is in second place with 880 votes, and Lynda Bell is close behind with 870.

Earley says there are still about 40 outstanding provisional ballots and 72 mail ballots with signature match issues, that may be counted if the voters fix the issue.  Those are countywide numbers, and it’s not yet clear how many of those ballots were cast in Leon County Commission District 2.  But Earley tells WCTV even after those ballots are accounted for, it appears the margin between Caban and Bell will still fall within one half of one percent, which triggers an automatic machine recount.

The first unofficial results will be finalized by Friday at noon. That’s when the county canvassing board would make a determination on the recount. The recount would likely be held Saturday morning, according to Earley.

If the margin is within a quarter of a percentage point difference after machine recount, and there are enough ballots rejected by the machine to change the outcome, then the race would go to a manual recount.

The second-place finisher will face Hannah Crow in November, who was the clear leader after Tuesday’s primary, with 1446 votes.

The candidates are vying for the District 2 Leon County Commission seat left open after the death of Commissioner Jimbo Jackson in May.TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Only 10 votes separate the two candidates vying for second place in the election for Leon County Commission District 2, which is likely to trigger an automatic machine recount, according to Elections Supervisor Mark Earley.

With all precincts reporting, Christian Caban is in second place at 880 votes, with Lynda Bell close behind at 870.

Earley says countywide, there are still about 40 outstanding provisional ballots and 72 mail ballots with signature-match issues, which may be counted if voters fix the issue. It’s not yet clear how many of those ballots were cast in the second district, which includes 21 precincts on Leon County’s southwest side.

But Earley tells WCTV even after those ballots are accounted for, it appears the margin between Caban and Bell will still fall within one half of one percent, which triggers an automatic machine recount.

The first unofficial results will be finalized by Friday at noon. That’s when the county canvassing board would make the determination on the recount. The recount would likely be held Saturday morning, according to Earley.

If the margin is within a quarter of a percentage point difference after machine recount, and there are enough ballots rejected by the machine to change the outcome, then the race would go to a manual recount.

The second place finisher will face Hannah Crow in November, who was the clear leader after Tuesday, with 1446 votes.

The candidates are vying for the District 2 Leon County Commission seat left open after the death in May of commissioner Jimbo Jackson.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrested for multiple charges including stealing a vehicle.
Man arrested for stealing car out of Wakulla, leading police on chase
Several police cruisers are outside the Goodwill on West Pensacola tonight where officers say...
Tallahassee man’s car stolen at gun point at W. Pensacola Goodwill
Teen shot and killed while playing with gun in DeKalb County.
Police: Teen charged after shooting, killing twin brother while playing with gun
Felecia Elaine Horne, 50, was charged in connection to the abduction.
Woman charged after Thomas Co. child abducted
Charlie Crist speaks after voting Aug. 23
Florida Democrats choose Rep. Crist to challenge DeSantis

Latest News

Gadsden County deputy Chicara Hearns is in great spirits after getting shot earlier this week...
Jury now deliberating in Gadsden deputy shooting trial
O’Keefe & DeBoles-Johnson will vie for Dozier’s seat on Leon Co. Commission
Leon County commissioner Jimbo Jackson says he and his wife have tested positive for coronavirus.
Crow leads in race to replace Jimbo Jackson on Leon Co. Commission
After almost an hour of discussion, the Leon County Commission settled on fifteen names to send...
Leon Co. Commissioner Nick Maddox to face Josh Johnson in November