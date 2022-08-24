Race for second place in Leon County Commission contest set to go to a recount

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Only 10 votes separate the two candidates vying for second place in the election for Leon County Commission, District 2, which will trigger an automatic machine recount, according to Elections Supervisor Mark Earley.

With all precincts reporting, Christian Caban is in second place with 880 votes, and Lynda Bell is close behind with 870.

Earley says there are still about 40 outstanding provisional ballots and 72 mail ballots with signature match issues, that may be counted if the voters fix the issue. Those are countywide numbers, and it’s not yet clear how many of those ballots were cast in Leon County Commission District 2. But Earley tells WCTV even after those ballots are accounted for, it appears the margin between Caban and Bell will still fall within one half of one percent, which triggers an automatic machine recount.

The first unofficial results will be finalized by Friday at noon. That’s when the county canvassing board would make a determination on the recount. The recount would likely be held Saturday morning, according to Earley.

If the margin is within a quarter of a percentage point difference after machine recount, and there are enough ballots rejected by the machine to change the outcome, then the race would go to a manual recount.

The second-place finisher will face Hannah Crow in November, who was the clear leader after Tuesday’s primary, with 1446 votes.

The candidates are vying for the District 2 Leon County Commission seat left open after the death of Commissioner Jimbo Jackson in May.TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Only 10 votes separate the two candidates vying for second place in the election for Leon County Commission District 2, which is likely to trigger an automatic machine recount, according to Elections Supervisor Mark Earley.

With all precincts reporting, Christian Caban is in second place at 880 votes, with Lynda Bell close behind at 870.

Earley says countywide, there are still about 40 outstanding provisional ballots and 72 mail ballots with signature-match issues, which may be counted if voters fix the issue. It’s not yet clear how many of those ballots were cast in the second district, which includes 21 precincts on Leon County’s southwest side.

But Earley tells WCTV even after those ballots are accounted for, it appears the margin between Caban and Bell will still fall within one half of one percent, which triggers an automatic machine recount.

The first unofficial results will be finalized by Friday at noon. That’s when the county canvassing board would make the determination on the recount. The recount would likely be held Saturday morning, according to Earley.

If the margin is within a quarter of a percentage point difference after machine recount, and there are enough ballots rejected by the machine to change the outcome, then the race would go to a manual recount.

The second place finisher will face Hannah Crow in November, who was the clear leader after Tuesday, with 1446 votes.

The candidates are vying for the District 2 Leon County Commission seat left open after the death in May of commissioner Jimbo Jackson.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.