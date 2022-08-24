Sheriff’s office investigating deadly shooting in Jefferson County

MONTICELLO, Fla. (WCTV) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting.

Deputies say they were called around 9:30 Tuesday evening to a home off of East Clark Avenue, just outside Monticello.

The victim, identified as Essie May Copeland, was taken to a Tallahassee hospital where she died later Tuesday night, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff tells WCTV an autopsy was conducted Wednesday and the investigation is ongoing.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 850-997-2523, to contact Big Bend Crime Stoppers at 850-574-8477, or contact the group online.

