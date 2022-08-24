Sheriff’s office investigating deadly shooting in Jefferson County

Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTICELLO, Fla. (WCTV) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting.

Deputies say they were called around 9:30 Tuesday evening to a home off of East Clark Avenue, just outside Monticello.

The victim, identified as Essie May Copeland, was taken to a Tallahassee hospital where she died later Tuesday night, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff tells WCTV an autopsy was conducted Wednesday and the investigation is ongoing.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 850-997-2523, to contact Big Bend Crime Stoppers at 850-574-8477, or contact the group online.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrested for multiple charges including stealing a vehicle.
Man arrested for stealing car out of Wakulla, leading police on chase
Several police cruisers are outside the Goodwill on West Pensacola tonight where officers say...
Tallahassee man’s car stolen at gun point at W. Pensacola Goodwill
Teen shot and killed while playing with gun in DeKalb County.
Police: Teen charged after shooting, killing twin brother while playing with gun
Felecia Elaine Horne, 50, was charged in connection to the abduction.
Woman charged after Thomas Co. child abducted
Charlie Crist speaks after voting Aug. 23
Florida Democrats choose Rep. Crist to challenge DeSantis

Latest News

Race for second place in Leon County Commission contest set to go to a recount
Rob's Tropical Thoughts - Wednesday, Aug. 24
Rob's Tropical Thoughts - Wednesday, Aug. 24
Gadsden County deputy Chicara Hearns is in great spirits after getting shot earlier this week...
Man found guilty in shooting of Gadsden County deputy
O’Keefe & DeBoles-Johnson will vie for Dozier’s seat on Leon Co. Commission