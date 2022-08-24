‘Ukraine: the Human Cost’ - 6 months later

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Wednesday marks exactly 6 months since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Images of destruction continue to pour in amid the ongoing conflict.

The war has left thousands of people dead and even more displaced some refugees seeking safety right here in the capital city.

I first spoke with the Makarov family just days after making their way through a war-torn battleground to Tallahassee and at that time they were still coping with what they saw and heard throughout their journey here.

Wednesday they shared their experience for the first time.

“We discuss literally every day what’s happening in our hometown the last 6 months,” said refugee Leo Makarov.

The Makarov family of five landed in Tallahassee back in June and more than two months later cellphones have become their lifeline.

“First thing I do in the morning, I believe Anna and my parents do the same. It’s like I take a phone and go to a news website and discuss what’s happening now,” Leo said.

Leo Makarov admitted when media outlets first started reporting an invasion was possible he never truly thought it would happen.

“Like you cannot do this in front of the whole world, in front of the cameras like it’s stupid,” the refugee said.

When that invasion became reality, his family packed up what they could and embarked on a journey that would last them 12 weeks.

“I have a family and I decided that I have to save their lives because it’s really like scary,” Leo said.

Their home of more than eight years was left behind, and the Makarovs were unsure when they’d return.

“Will it be two weeks or one month? We would not have thought it would be such a long time,” refugee Anna Makarov said.

In the race to get to safety, items were left behind that they might not ever recover.

“I reserved precious space in my suitcase for this stupid coat instead of taking my child’s first pictures for example or like draws, he draws,” the refugee said.

How long they’ll spend in Tallahassee remains to be seen but as they continue to watch the war unfold on their cellphones from a distance, their faith remains strong in their country.

“This war can only be stopped if Ukraine wins this war,” Leo said. “I bow my head beyond every soldier who has sacrificed his life to protect my country.”

The Makarov family remains thankful for everything people here in Tallahassee have done for them but cannot wait for the day that they get to go back home.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.