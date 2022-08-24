Wakulla Co. Commissioner admits to ethics violation, agrees to pay fine

Randy Merritt faced two allegations of ethics violations.
Randy Merritt faced two allegations of ethics violations.(Gray Stations)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Randy Merritt faced two allegations of ethics violations, according to the State of Florida Commission on Ethics.

The first allegation is that he improperly voted on an issue in which he had a conflict of interest, but he denies it and was cleared on that complaint.

Merritt admitted to the second part of the complaint-- an allegation that he made an inaccurate financial disclosure in which he didn’t properly report capital gains from a property sale.

He agreed to pay a $1,000 fine.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

