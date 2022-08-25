Belarusian woman shares perspective on proximity of Russian invasion

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -A woman from Belarus shared her unique perspective as her country found itself stuck in the middle of this conflict.

Landlocked Belarus shares a border with Russia and Ukraine.

Alexander Lukashenko has served as the first and only president for over 26 years.

While he’s found an ally in Russian President Vladimir Putin, he remains unpopular in his own country.

Putin’s win in the 2021 election erupted into protests as people called the results into question.

Anastasya Kroyer, a native of the country’s capital, Minsk, now lives in Tallahassee.

She said she believed many Belarusians stand silently with Ukraine because they cannot publicly show their support due to the nearby presence of Russian forces.

“You can hear the planes flying over you as well and you do not know what is going on, whose planes they are, are they Russian or Ukraine planes? It is always a constant fear,” said Belarus native Anastasya Kroyer.

Kroyer said that a win for Ukraine in this war is a win for Belarus and a chance to improve democracy there.

