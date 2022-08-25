Bradfordville Dog Park could be closed for up to two months

Bradfordville Dog Park
Bradfordville Dog Park(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - The popular Bradfordville Dog Park could be closed for up to two months as Leon County works to install fencing around three storm water ponds there.

“Expect the work and installation to take between one month and two months before reopening,” Leon County Spokesman Matt Cavell said. “We are moving as quickly and safely as we can.”

The park was closed August 19 after a dog that visited got sick from a “flesh eating mold” called pythium.

Vets tell us the prognosis for animals with pythium is poor and the dog in question may have his leg amputated.

Leon County Commissioner Brian Welch tweeted about the possible contamination and later announced new signage and fencing would be going up to try to keep pets and people out of the water permanently.

Leon County spokesman Matt Cavell says the county is now working with vendors to purchase and install the fencing. Cavell said vendors have already visited the site and submitted quotes for the project, but doesn’t yet have an accurate estimate of the cost.

Cavell says the county has sampled the water at the Bradfordville Dog Park and is still awaiting results from the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences.  He says no matter the results of the testing, the county will move forward with installing the new signs and fences.

