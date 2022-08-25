FAMU Football names Jeremy Moussa starting QB ahead of North Carolina

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - For weeks we’ve been following FAMU Football throughout fall camp. Excitement abounds for the Rattlers on the gridiron.

A nasty defense, a plethora of returning starters, stability in the program, and a tall task in Week Zero against a Power Five opponent. What we haven’t known for the longest time, though, is who will take that first snap under center against North Carolina. Wednesday, we finally got our answer.

🚨 𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚 🚨



Head Coach Willie Simmons has named Jeremy Moussa the starting quarterback for Saturday’s game at North Carolina. #FAMU | #Rattlers | #LeaveNoDoubt pic.twitter.com/R2Aye1ZCfr — Florida A&M Football 🏈 (@FAMU_FB) August 24, 2022

Vanderbilt Graduate Transfer Jeremy Moussa gets the nod as QB1. Throughout fall camp, Head Coach Willie Simmons said Moussa and returning starter Rasean McKay were neck and neck. It certainly wasn’t an easy decision, but one Simmons says the coaching staff is confident in.

“I highly anticipate both guys playing. Just because Jeremy is playing the first snap doesn’t mean he’ll take every snap. Both guys have performed extremely well. We feel like both these guys can lead this team to victory,” Simmons said, “We had to make the decision to start one. Jeremy is going to get that nod. Rasean is right there supporting him the entire way, and once we make a change and Rasean goes in, Jeremy will be right there to support him. We’re thankful to have guys who love each other and really don’t care who gets to start the game.”

Simmons says the decision really came down to reps against North Carolina scout. McKay missed a couple of practices and FAMU’s final scrimmage due to some minor nicks and bruises, and Moussa was able to get those valuable repetitions. Simmons reiterated that he fully expects both quarterbacks to play.

“First game of the season, you want to get that timing and rhythm down,” Simmons explained, “Jeremy has been able to take those first team reps with the wideouts, the offensive line, and the running backs. So, again, he’ll get the starting nod. I fully expect Rasean to get into the game at some point pretty early, and we’ll get to see what both those guys can do.”

As for Moussa, he’s ready and willing to do anything he can do to help this football team win, saying he’s excited to get the start in Chapel Hill.

“I wanted to be the starting quarterback. I thought I put in the work to do so. Rasean helped me a lot along the way and showed me the ropes, so a lot of credit to him as well,” Moussa said, “I’m very excited, my family is excited--they’ve been waiting for this for a long time. I’ve been waiting for this opportunity. I’m glad that I got it, but my mindset doesn’t really change. I expect to go in there, do what I’m supposed to do, do my job, lead our team the best that I can, and just let everyone know that it’s just another game.”

FAMU and North Carolina square off at 8:00PM on Saturday night.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.