Florida voter concerns addressed ahead of 2022 election

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As Floridians cast their ballots on Primary election day officials weigh in on some of the leading concerns driving voters to the polls.

Political analyst, Susan MacManus, a Political Science Professor at the University of South Florida touched on some of the issues voters would be considering Tuesday as that polls. Issues like inflation, abortion and election integrity at the top of mind for many.

MacManus says over the years the economy has held a strong lead when it comes to voter interest. However, she says it doesn’t take much for those priorities to change.

“At the snap of a finger our attention on an issue can shift,” said MacManus. “For example, just think that it was only a couple of months ago that all talk was about foreign policy in Ukraine. Then we’ve had other kinds of issues lie major shootings at schools. Then suddenly that’s the big issue.”

MacManus says shifting voter priorities can be a challenge for candidates because they have to consider what will be important when it’s time to actually cast a ballot.

With a lot of attention on election integrity and the efforts to restore confidence in the voting process, Secretary of State Cord Byrd held a press conference in Tallahassee addressing those concerns and how state officials are tackling them as well.

He says while questions have been raised, Florida actually leads the nation when it comes to safe and secure elections.

“In 2020 we had a great election. The Governor has said so. I have said so, all the supervisors of elections have said so,” said Byrd.

Another topic of discussion addressed the arrests made regarding a group of felons that voted illegally in 2020. Byrd said while they slipped through the cracks, to avoid that from happening, if you’re a felon you can reach out to the Secretary of State’s office to find out your voter eligibility.

