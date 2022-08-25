Gainesville toddler shoots himself while playing with gun

Lamplighter Mobile Home Community in Gainesville
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department is investigating after a toddler was killed after shooting himself while playing with a gun.

Officers say on Wednesday, the 3-year-old child grabbed a gun from an unlocked gun case inside a home at Lamplighter Mobile Home Community. Around 6 p.m., the gun went off, hitting the child. Two other juveniles witnessed the incident.

The toddler was rushed to the hospital where he died.

Detectives are investigating the incident. No word yet on if any charges will be filed.

