House in Jefferson Co. is site of two murders, exactly one year apart

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two homicides occurred at a home on East Clark Avenue in Jefferson County, on the same day, one year apart.

The most recent murder happened Tuesday night, leaving 70-year-old Essie May Copeland dead.

Neighbors said they heard seven or eight gunshots ring out that night.

One neighbor said he was friends with Copeland, and he had no idea why anyone would do something like this.

The Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office said after Copeland was shot, she was taken to TMH and died later that night from her injuries.

Her home was the site of a double homicide on the same day, August 23rd, last year, which left two young men dead.

A suspect in the 2021 shooting, Christian Venisee, pleaded no contest to lesser charges and is serving time in prison.

Sheriff Mac McNeill could not name any suspects in this most recent shooting.

He said both murders are still open and active investigations, and that investigators are looking into whether the two are connected.

