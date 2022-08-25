Leon Co. Sheriff’s Office memorial honors fallen officers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office unveiled their new renovations to the memorial in honor of the agency’s deputies who have died in the line of duty Thursday.

The recently completed memorial accompanied the eternal flame that was lit during the ceremony, symbolizing the commitment to never forget the deputies honored and a constant reminder of the risks law enforcement continuously takes to keep the community safe.

In their 175 years of service, the Leon County Sheriff’s Office has had four deputies die in the line of duty and one K9 unit.

As family and friends gathered for the ceremony, loved ones placed white roses on the marble memorial slab as the eternal flame burned. The slab reads the names of Sheriff Willie Langston, Deputy Khomas Revels, Deputy Christopher Smith, Correctional Deputy Michael Nowak and K9 Kona.

“The flame is lit in their honor so the families know that their memories live on,” said Leon County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Angela Green.

Assistant Leon County Sheriff Ron Cave said the memorial stands as a reminder of the men who lost their lives serving the community, as well as the families they left behind.

“Very humbling experience and somber for all of us,” Cave said. “We’re hired to do this job but we’re representing the citizens in this capacity.”

The new renovations to the memorial include the addition of the curved wall, which illuminates at night and the eternal flame.

