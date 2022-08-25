Leon County District 2 Race heads towards recount following a too-close to call election night

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A tightly contested race for Leon County Commission Seat 2 leaves two candidates vying for one spot after being separated by just 10-votes.

Leon County Election’s Supervisor Mark Earley says the race is heading to a recount later this week.

Both candidates Lynda Bell and Christian Caban say they expected to be one of the top two candidates in this highly contested Leon County District 2 race, but what they didn’t expect was the final spot to come down to just ten votes.

Caban and Bell say they both stayed up late to see the final results and as of 11pm Tuesday night, Caban held a three vote lead over Bell, keeping them both on edge.

“Everything was said and done and it said we were three votes behind,” explained Leon County District 2 Candidate Lynda Bell. “And I said oh my god that by law is going to trigger an automatic recount and so then I thought well we’ll see what happens.”

What happens next is a recount. Leon County Elections Supervisor Mark Earley says an automatic machine recount will take place Saturday morning. Something Caban believes is completely fair.

“When other candidates are working hard you want to make sure that it’s not only fair to the candidates but the constituents that the person they voted for is elected to be in the runoff,” said Leon County District 2 Candidate Christian Caban.

Both candidates say they feel they should not only advance to the runoff but fill the seat in district 2.

“I’m a proven leader, I’m a business owner in town, I’ve lived in the district longer longer than most candidates in this race, 11 years,” shared Caban. “They put my blood sweat and tears into this district and we’re gonna make sure it’s a priority.”

“I’m really the most qualified candidate, not just because I’ve been a mayor and I’ve been a commissioner but because I’ve been a city manager,” Bell said. “So I have a unique qualification to understand the government from both the managerial perspective as well as the elective official perspective and I think one of the most important things is that I am the candidate that said I was going to make this my full-time job.”

Regardless the results, both also say they’re thankful for the opportunity.

“We worked very hard and I have no regrets and I just wish everyone in district 2 the best no matter what happens,” shared Bell.

“At the end of the day, having over 800 people in the community that believe in you in such a crowded race is an accomplishment and I’m really looking forward to getting in front of other folks and showing them what we’re about,” Caban exclaimed.

For now, all both candidates can do now is wait for the recount as one of them hopes they can take on Hannah Crow come November.

Earley says oif the re-count margin is still within a quarter of a percent after the machine re-count, it’ll go to a manual re-count on Monday.

