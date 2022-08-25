Mike’s Thursday Evening Forecast: Aug. 25, 2022

Mike's Thursday Evening Forecast: Aug. 25, 2022
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast details.

Showers and storms became numerous late this afternoon, with a few of the storms becoming briefly strong. They’ll stick around until mid evening and quickly die out. However, the showery and stormy pattern will continue tomorrow and the weekend - not all-day rain, but good chances for showers and storms, possible at almost any time, but most likely in the afternoon or early evening.

The tropics are still mostly quiet - just a couple of weak disturbances. One will move through the Caribbean the next week, and another way out in the Atlantic. No threats to anyone at this time.

