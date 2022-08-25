Missing Florida teen found safe across state line in Georgia

The Springfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a teen who is potentially in serious danger.(Springfield Police Department)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - A Bay County, Florida teen who was the subject of a statewide missing child alert Wednesday, was found across the state line in Bainbridge, Georgia.

Springfield Police Department Assistant Chief Russell Voyles confirms 15-year-old Myzziah Brown is safe.

Voyles says a woman who had seen the missing child alert spotted Brown and another teen at a Bainbridge gas station and reported it.

FDLE’s Missing Child Alert indicated Brown could be in the Tallahassee area. 

Voyles says Brown did travel to Tallahassee and then to Bainbridge, but they are still trying to figure out how she got here or who was driving.

