New “Fully Booked” project unveiled outside Eastside Branch Library

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon county unveiled a new project Thursday integrating art, nature and literature.

It’s called the “Fully Booked” project, and it’s set up at Pedrick Pond outside the Eastside branch library.

It features a “Wander and Wonder” trail, where pages of a children’s book have been laid out at various stops along the Pedrick Pond trail.

There’s also a new hammock garden and book-themed benches along the trail.

The project was spearheaded by KCCI, which creates projects like this all across Tallahassee.

“What you see today is that Fully Booked fully represents the power of collaboration,” Betsy Couch, executive director of KCCI, said.

“When we all pool our time and our talents and our creativity together, look at what we can accomplish within a few short months.”

Leon County officials hope this will encourage kids and families to read more and check out their local library.

