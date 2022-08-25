Ukrainian woman shares her story after fleeing home in Kyiv

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The Solyanik family is just one of many that fled Ukraine when they had a chance, but that option wasn’t available for everyone.

WCTV’s Madison Glaser caught up with Larissa Lavrushko, who at the age of 56, said she couldn’t imagine having to run for her life.

“You wake up and suddenly there are terrible explosions and you cannot understand what’s going on,” said Ukrainian native Larissa Lavrushko.

Larissa Lavrushko recalled the moment her family witnessed Russian forces encroaching on Kyiv.

“We immediately went to my mom’s place. She lives a 5 minutes walk from my house. I took her and we came and collected some things and came to my place and then we heard the signal of the air raid,” Lavrushko said.

Her family took shelter in a cellar for over an hour.

The Lavrushko’s said they knew the dangers of staying in the capital so they fled to their summer cottage nearly twenty miles away.

“We took all the money that we have, the most necessary things. My mom and my dog. It was cold and it was February and our country house is just a cottage,” Lavrushko said.

Later on cold temperatures uprooted them once again and the family fled to a different village to stay warm.

Once things thawed, they returned to the cottage for good.

“We started to live there and we heard the explosions all over Kyiv and it was the most terrible hours and days that we had,” said the refugee.

She said the hardest part of moving around was choosing what to bring with her.

“I was at a loss. I couldn’t concentrate properly on what to take if you leave for good.”

They stayed in the enemy-filled territory, which was a choice she said was ultimately made by age.

“We’re not young anymore. We decided to live here and have this lottery. If we stay alive then that’s okay and if not then no,” Lavrushko said.

As the future remains uncertain, she’s come to terms with one somber truth.

“There’s danger in any place at any time and you never know if you wake up tomorrow because every day it happens,” Lavrushko said.

The Lavrushko’s still do not know if they will ever get to return home.

