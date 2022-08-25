UPDATE: Leon County teacher shortage continues

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The teacher shortage continues nationwide and right here in Florida.

Leon County Schools are still trying to fill some vacancies for teacher positions throughout the district.

However, the superintendent insists those vacancies are not impacting the learning in the classrooms.

WCTV’s capital city correspondent Mike Rogers reported Leon County Schools have about 20 teacher vacancies.

As they work to fill those, the superintendent said the classrooms have certified teachers in their given subjects across the board.

The Leon County School District is working to fill some support positions as well, including reading, math specialists, and intervention positions.

The schools also have some openings for counselors and social workers but superintendent Rocky Hanna said they are in good shape overall.

Hanna said in a handful of classrooms the teacher might not be as highly qualified as they may want, but they are addressing those issues on a case by case basis.

”You have to keep things in perspective, look at the big picture. Look at over 2,000 teachers, look at over 30,000 students, look at 2,000 support staff members,” Hanna said. “When you have one offs, ok it’s a one off...When you see a trend of things happening then we need to get on that immediately, but again in the age of social media, people feed off each other and it looks like a big deal and the world’s on fire, but it’s really not.”>

Hanna said they continue to seek out highly qualified candidates to fill the remaining positions, but that the quality of education has not fallen in Leon County Schools.

